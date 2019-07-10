Seidman Lawrence B Has Raised Banc Of California (BANC) Holding by $3.33 Million; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.84 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 118.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 256,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 255,444 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 45,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,410 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, down from 524,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 288,016 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY – PHILIPS TO GRANT UNIT EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS TRADEMARKS FOR SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS AIMS TO GET INJUNCTION U.S. DEFIBS SALES LIFTED IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – WILL EXPAND ITS WHOLLY-OWNED BOTLEK TERMINAL WHICH IS LOCATED IN PORT OF ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 15/03/2018 – PHILIPS GETS US FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MKT PROXIDIAGNOST N90; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Panorama 1.0T, Model 781250 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnosti; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.5T; 1) Intera 1.5T Omni/Stellar Model 781104, 2) Intera 1.5T; 07/03/2018 – SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- IntelliVue X3 Patient Monitor

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,300 shares to 248,400 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philipsâ€™ Future Health Index 2019 report focuses on the role digital health technology plays in improving both the clinician and patient experience – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips issues inaugural Green Innovation Bond – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Britta Lesaux Appointed President & CEO Philips Canada – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues – Banc Of California, BGC Partners And CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Banc of California Announces Schedule of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banc of California declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 80,607 shares. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 762,000 shares or 8.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 28,813 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 14,637 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Seidman Lawrence B reported 471,989 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 199,322 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,751 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 76,135 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 54,073 shares.