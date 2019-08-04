Seidman Lawrence B Has Lowered Its Stake in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) by $3.19 Million; As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 108,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.19 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 393.90% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,468 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $192.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares to 705,782 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).