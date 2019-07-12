Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Position; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Valuation Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $915,728

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 20,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,523 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 126,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 351,136 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1,976 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 17.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF)

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $191.79M for 28.45 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 469,470 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.