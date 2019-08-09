Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Its Peapack (PGC) Holding; Last Week TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering TransAlta Renewable (TSE:RNW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TransAlta Renewable had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Industrial Alliance Securities on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by National Bank Canada. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. The stock of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of RNW in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. See TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $12.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $12.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $12.5 Maintain

Seidman Lawrence B increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 76.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seidman Lawrence B acquired 76,191 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Seidman Lawrence B holds 176,191 shares with $4.62 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Peapack now has $528.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 16,631 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 1,637 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Aperio Grp Llc invested in 11,527 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 10,288 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,163 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Company has 43,864 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 66,055 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.33% or 100,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 40,303 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 86,344 shares stake. Glenmede Na stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 45,763 shares. Systematic Management LP holds 50,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,649 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $13,678 was made by DeBel Richard on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s (TSE:RNW) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.