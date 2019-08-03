Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Its Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Stake by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $363,580

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 4,260 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF); 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 65,117 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold MLVF shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 49.80% less from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,601 shares. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Blackrock holds 337,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Geode Capital Ltd Company owns 125,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 41,352 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 286,217 shares. Vanguard stated it has 326,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Ltd Company invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 27,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Cap accumulated 43,788 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 200 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,245 shares.

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conversion of Malvern Federal Savings Bank to a National Bank Charter Under the Name â€œMalvern Bank, National Associationâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on February 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Increased An Energizing 102% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Appoints National/International Businessman, Michael Moss, to Its Board – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fed survey points to increased funding demand for equities – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

More notable recent Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Top 100 Indexed Emerging Market ADRs – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2009, Gurufocus.com published: “24 Best Yielding Asia Dividend Stocks To Compare – GuruFocus.com” on August 21, 2011. More interesting news about Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PRESENTING: The Yahoo Finance Cannabis Stock Watchlist – Yahoo Sports” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.