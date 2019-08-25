Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Its Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Holding by $3.66 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 12,682 shares traded or 8.94% up from the average. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,746 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 327,191 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). American Int Grp holds 3,939 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 16,407 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Plc has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Strs Ohio reported 10,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 30,237 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 13,900 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited reported 84,202 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 15,030 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company reported 477,232 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 7,047 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 769 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De owns 4,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,358 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).