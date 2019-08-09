Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Its Banc Of California (BANC) Position by $3.33 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Position in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $586,942 as Share Value Declined

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 118.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 256,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 471,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.24M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 339,772 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc analyzed 34,526 shares as the company's stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 303,928 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-09

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares to 236,566 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 615,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).