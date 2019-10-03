Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Banc Of California (BANC) Stake by $758,342; Baskin Financial Services Holds Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 181,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 177,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 3.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 54,239 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Charles Scharf: 10 Things to Know About the New Wells Fargo CEO – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Department Of Good News: Lennar Earnings Look Solid, SPX Still Within Long-Term Range – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Schwab Ends Commissions, Brokerage Stocks Tank – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,202 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 99,215 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.37M shares stake. Sky Invest Gru Lc holds 2,993 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 12,544 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 58,341 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Llc. Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 46,313 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Corporation has 5,734 shares. Vantage Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 115,309 are owned by Profund Advsrs Lc. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 9,500 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23.69M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,618 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 54,887 shares. Mendon Capital holds 1.36% or 619,439 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 767,081 shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 3.23% or 661,499 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 66,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc owns 40,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 583,431 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 22,968 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company. Patriot Fincl Grp LP reported 1.46 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny owns 13,727 shares. Maltese Lc holds 355,159 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Com invested 0.48% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).