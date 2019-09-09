Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Banc Of California (BANC) Stake by $3.33 Million; Stephens Has Increased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 118.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 256,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 471,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 264,891 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 7,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 129,462 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 122,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 2.29M shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0.22% or 62,410 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. 84,790 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co. Utah Retirement System holds 0.16% or 64,856 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apriem reported 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 6,348 are owned by Dean Associates Ltd Liability Co. Gp invested in 0.07% or 146,958 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,300 shares. Axa owns 561,437 shares. Salem Inc stated it has 6,672 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 120,954 were accumulated by Churchill Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 305,118 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,043 shares to 201,352 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,198 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania has 319,605 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 656,363 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 46,366 shares. 1,222 are owned by Mutual Of America Llc. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 118,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Salzhauer Michael owns 117,176 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 97,909 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 1.11M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 65,791 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 27,401 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 105,587 shares.