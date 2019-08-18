Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Position in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million; Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) as Stock Price Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 4,554 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Community Financial declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Enjoy the Gift of Giving With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2017. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “B. Scot Ebron Joins Community Bank of the Chesapeake as Executive Vice President, Virginia Market Banking Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Completion of County First Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2018.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

