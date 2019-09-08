Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Telenav (TNAV) Position Has Boosted by Nokomis Capital Llc

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2,100 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 10.11 million shares traded or 1340.34% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokomis Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 4.79M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Essex Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 214,046 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 42,116 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 5,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 14,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment accumulated 32,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 5,276 shares. 39,105 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Goldman Sachs accumulated 66,652 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,152 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $839,058 activity.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telenav Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telenav, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TeleNav (TNAV) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enjoy the Gift of Giving With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capture the Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Calendar Contest – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces it Will Acquire County First Bank, Deepening Its Strong Presence in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert County, MD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2017.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares to 705,782 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).