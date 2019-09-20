Seidman Lawrence B Has Boosted Position in Banc Of California (BANC) by $758,342 as Valuation Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 332,005 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 50,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.40M, up from 167,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 9.70 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California State Teachers Retirement System has 69,762 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 308,692 shares in its portfolio. 16,817 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,731 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 198 shares. 94,434 were accumulated by Sector Pension Invest Board. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Price Michael F accumulated 1.34 million shares or 2.42% of the stock. Bbr Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 194,375 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Llc. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% or 3,886 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Foundry Ltd Com accumulated 171,995 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 234,435 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial (NYSE:MSM) by 191,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,801 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

