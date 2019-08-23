Seidman Lawrence B Has Boosted Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Stake By $3.66 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Green Dot (GDOT) Stake By $839,400

Seidman Lawrence B increased Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) stake by 22.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seidman Lawrence B acquired 126,112 shares as Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG)’s stock declined 6.02%. The Seidman Lawrence B holds 698,157 shares with $20.37M value, up from 572,045 last quarter. Bankwell Finl Group Inc now has $203.87 million valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 8,449 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 348.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 13,990 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 18,003 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 4,013 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 647,014 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 24,963 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 18,003 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Alyeska Grp LP reported 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pnc Finance Svcs Gru holds 0% or 5,679 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 7,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,894 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Gotham Asset accumulated 0.01% or 6,026 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,337 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 176,505 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 131.82% above currents $31.43 stock price. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Wood. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 4,029 shares to 27,900 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 10,515 shares and now owns 3,073 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.