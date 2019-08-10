Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Inverness Counsel Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 143,746 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, down from 156,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 4,975 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38,185 shares to 713,297 shares, valued at $51.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 36,362 shares. 179,092 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Avenir Corporation stated it has 2,000 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11,563 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.08% or 2,735 shares. Schaller Group Inc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,904 are held by Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Company. Cap Invest Advsr invested in 0.91% or 149,709 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 0.22% or 16,109 shares. Roosevelt invested in 0.1% or 7,445 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 103,351 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 18,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 6,709 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 8,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 231,523 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 2,375 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 4,140 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested in 28,612 shares. Florida-based Private Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Citigroup reported 1,197 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 10,776 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 18,079 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $29,970 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold $33,000.