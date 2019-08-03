Seidman Lawrence B Cut Its Position in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 4,063 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold $33,000 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 1,100 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

