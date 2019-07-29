Seidman Lawrence B Cut By $1.71 Million Its Community Finl Md (TCFC) Position; Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of TREX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

Seidman Lawrence B decreased Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) stake by 77.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Seidman Lawrence B holds 18,079 shares with $513,000 value, down from 79,079 last quarter. Community Finl Corp Md now has $181.04 million valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 1,987 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance

Seidman Lawrence B increased Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) stake by 256,184 shares to 471,989 valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) stake by 183,718 shares and now owns 390,781 shares. Columbia Finl Inc was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold $33,000. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $3,030 was bought by Parlett John K Jr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold $33,000. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $3,030 was bought by Parlett John K Jr.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 585,419 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.