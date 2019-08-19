Seidman Lawrence B Continues to Hold Stake in Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG); Chevron (CVX) Holder Miles Capital Has Lifted Position

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 15,601 shares traded or 41.92% up from the average. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c

More notable recent Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank OZK (OZK) Dividend Up 4.5%: Should You Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 73% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bankwell Financial Group Announces the Adoption of a Share Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.