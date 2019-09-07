Seidman Lawrence B Boosted Position in Peapack (PGC) as Stock Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $442,400

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 76,102 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 121,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 129,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 928,774 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 12,700 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 96,780 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 405 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% or 24,320 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Us Commercial Bank De reported 110,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10,718 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech. Amer International Gp Inc has 194,604 shares. Covington Cap holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Voya Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 17,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 14,408 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 46,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 1.75% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 51,850 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $78.58 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc holds 123,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc holds 33,707 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 13,600 shares. Endicott Communication holds 500,000 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 88,360 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 2,032 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 899,737 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 29,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 10,288 shares. Boston Prtn owns 765,107 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Lc has 27,135 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 50,450 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Citigroup owns 9,272 shares.

