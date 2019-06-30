Seidman Lawrence B Boosted Its Position in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) by $3.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.86M shares traded or 327.98% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company's stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 111,893 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47M for 20.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

