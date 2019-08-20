Seidman Lawrence B Boosted Its Position in Banc Of California (BANC) as Market Value Rose; Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Position by $995,358 as Stock Price Declined

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 118.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 256,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 471,989 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 215,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 187,404 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 43,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 48,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,066 shares. Qs Ltd Co holds 23,789 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westwood Holding accumulated 423,066 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 0.21% or 71,557 shares. Oakwood Capital Ltd Co Ca holds 10,500 shares. 25,745 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 1,434 were accumulated by Spc Financial. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.2% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 209,386 shares. 3,986 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Aqr Ltd Liability Company holds 729,842 shares. Moreover, Chilton Mgmt Limited Company has 2.76% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 171,289 shares. 281,208 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd. Ww Asset stated it has 25,882 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 254,278 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd reported 139,668 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 28,813 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pinnacle Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 29,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 277,500 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Com reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 55 shares. 108 are held by Parkside Bank & Trust And. 671,885 are held by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. 2.91 million are owned by Vanguard Gp Incorporated.