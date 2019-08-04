Sei Investments (WAB) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $79.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $8.14 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.73 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.56M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 3,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 222,944 shares. 9,579 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 353 shares stake. Whitnell And Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Victory holds 0.01% or 33,504 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amp Ltd holds 0.03% or 71,050 shares. National Pension Ser has 44,924 shares. First Washington holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 34 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 77,175 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 145,385 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 512,098 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares to 959,270 shares, valued at $33.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,030 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc owns 3,730 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 136,954 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.97M shares. Alphaone Ser Lc stated it has 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,905 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,951 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.46% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.46 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bessemer Gru reported 224,879 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1,382 shares. Wright Investors Ser has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Symphony Asset Lc has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.61% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 222,531 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,995 shares to 122,978 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS).