Sei Investments (WAB) Position Held by Hahn Capital Management Llc; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered Its Stake by $600,942

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 162,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, down from 166,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 876,702 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornerstone Investment Prtn Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,530 shares. 1,826 were reported by First Western Management. Chesley Taft Lc reported 37,583 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M&T Bancorporation accumulated 550,062 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 4,667 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,477 shares. 3,554 are held by Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated Inc. Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 11,274 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orrstown Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0.24% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Llc has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,118 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,740 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares to 19,957 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,373 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Mid (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 24,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 4,593 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 56,334 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd owns 59 shares. Mackenzie owns 1.64 million shares. Glob invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 5,468 shares. Horan Cap Management reported 2,269 shares stake. 624 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs. Asset Management holds 2,811 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Bk Corp reported 64,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 313,946 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Com has invested 0.75% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 55 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares to 271,963 shares, valued at $27.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,837 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME).