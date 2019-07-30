Sei Investments (WAB) Holding Raised by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Upped Its Position by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85B, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 3.14M shares traded or 56.63% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 17.08M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Stock Fireworks: Will the Flash Lead to an Explosion? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 6.24 million shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savant Capital Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,280 shares. 5,835 were reported by Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 120,547 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 5,126 were reported by Checchi Advisers Lc. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 423,964 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 736,765 shares. 88,000 were reported by Clark Estates Ny. Salem Counselors has 377,474 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.25% or 25,000 shares. 233 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 4.95% or 1.98 million shares. Sanders Cap Lc owns 4.84 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares to 157,661 shares, valued at $39.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:PXD).