Sei Investments (SEIC) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shares Declined, Holder Leucadia National Boosted Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 203,147 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments (SEIC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 53,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 392,020 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.99 billion, down from 445,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 223,374 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Jackie Swift-Kurkjian as Senior Director of Off-Premise Consumption – Business Wire” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jefferies Fin Group invested 11.95% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 8,022 shares. Geode Capital Management reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 62,616 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 16,023 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 156,026 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 263 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 22,831 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 78,570 were accumulated by Coatue Ltd Llc. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 55,532 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 46,200 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 27,801 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.85 million for 18.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 113,442 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 7,217 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 52,763 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 194,397 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.13% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 4.36M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 4,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 143 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 215,529 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.