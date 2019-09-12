Sei Investments (SEIC) Holding Maintained by American Capital Management Inc; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.36 Million

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments (SEIC) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 761,068 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.70M, up from 736,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 103,071 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,308 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 55,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.61M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.91 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12,104 shares to 686,719 shares, valued at $62.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 176,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,407 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.

