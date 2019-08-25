Sei Investments Company Upped Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding By $8.16 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Among 5 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Southwestern Energy has $7.3 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $4.64’s average target is 174.56% above currents $1.69 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.1000 New Target: $1.9000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.3 Maintain

Sei Investments Company increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 93.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 36,579 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Sei Investments Company holds 75,710 shares with $16.94M value, up from 39,131 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 428,273 shares traded or 15.04% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 115,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 67,466 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 5.23 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 141,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 32,056 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 320,480 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.00M shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 24,718 were reported by Weiss Asset Management L P. Sterling Cap Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8.79M shares.

The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 16.45M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN)

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. 100,000 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares with value of $191,000 were bought by Way William J. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $914.56 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.04 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is 1.96% above currents $270.44 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought 375 shares worth $99,904.