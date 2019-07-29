Sei Investments Company Upped Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $1.43 Million; Junto Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Zynga (ZNGA)

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 436,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 4.95 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 28,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 345,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, up from 316,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 38,993 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nidec Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nemaura Medical Inc. Submits De Novo 510(k) Application for SugarBEAT® to the US Food and Drug Administration – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500, Dow hit new highs on rate cut optimism – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Square, Acacia, DaVita, chemical makers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 9,950 shares to 6,655 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 97,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,400 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 67,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity invested in 13,555 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 842 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,864 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,418 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.03% or 81,602 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 120,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 1.14M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 26,243 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 38,623 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 566,492 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt reported 1.49M shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 1.57M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company owns 107,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 586,500 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 2.04 million shares. Gideon Capital has 0.13% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 67,442 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 46,847 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Com Ny stated it has 18,300 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 594,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Weiss Multi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 600,000 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Iridian Asset Lc Ct holds 2.03% or 29.88M shares in its portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).