Sei Investments Company Trimmed Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Stake by $709,857 as Market Valuation Declined; Sp Plus (SP) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $762.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 58,441 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 11,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,513 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 56,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 51,094 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. The insider THORSON JOHN A sold 9,167 shares worth $565,518. SYLVESTER EDWARD B sold 5,000 shares worth $318,150.

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FMW Media Works Corp’s Business TV Shows â€œExploring The Blockâ€ &â€œNew To The Streetâ€ Partner with Cumulus Media to Distribute Exclusive Digital Content – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3,933 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 63,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 4,223 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 10,764 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.42% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 6,723 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 631 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Mairs & Power reported 5,359 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.