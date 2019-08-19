Sei Investments Company Stake in Marcus (MCS) Has Trimmed by $450,680; Elk Creek Partners Decreased Its Position in Iridium Communications (IRDM) as Market Valuation Declined

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 53.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 11,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 9,870 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 21,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 128,216 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc analyzed 227,777 shares as the company's stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 484,561 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 73,599 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 24,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,511 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 67,160 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 147,010 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.25% or 22,111 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 21,310 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 1.87M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 17,139 shares. 60,295 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 46,794 shares. 5,511 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% stake. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.94 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & has 202,658 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 10,348 shares. 88 are held by Moody Financial Bank Division. Prudential reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Pnc Fincl Serv Group accumulated 2,151 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 43,841 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 119,807 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 17,992 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei holds 9,870 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 6,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 11,129 shares.