Sei Investments Company Stake In Exelixis (EXEL) Was Raised; Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding by $728,730

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 29,757 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 37,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 934,633 shares traded or 71.49% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 133.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 77,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 136,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 58,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $41.04 million for 53.27 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.