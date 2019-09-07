Sei Investments Company Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $545,153

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 80.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 190,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 47,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 237,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.58M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.72 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

