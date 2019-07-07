SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.40 N/A 3.00 17.07 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.47 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SEI Investments Company and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SEI Investments Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WisdomTree Investments Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

SEI Investments Company has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SEI Investments Company are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. SEI Investments Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SEI Investments Company and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.