SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.59 N/A 3.07 19.44 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SEI Investments Company and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.