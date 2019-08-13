SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.28 N/A 3.07 19.44 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.97 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SEI Investments Company and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SEI Investments Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SEI Investments Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SEI Investments Company and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 38.66%. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.