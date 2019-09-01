SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

We will be comparing the differences between SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares and 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.