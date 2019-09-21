SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.50 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54

Demonstrates SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SEI Investments Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SEI Investments Company and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.