SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.53 N/A 3.07 19.44 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 14.54% respectively. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.