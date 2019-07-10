SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.34 N/A 3.00 17.07 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.99 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights SEI Investments Company and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SEI Investments Company and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of SEI Investments Company shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. About 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.