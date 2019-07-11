SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 52 5.35 N/A 3.00 17.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.08 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. SEI Investments Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SEI Investments Company and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 12.03% respectively. SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.