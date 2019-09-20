SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management companies, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.59 N/A 3.07 19.44 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.80 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SEI Investments Company and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

SEI Investments Company’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SEI Investments Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. SEI Investments Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 62.3% respectively. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.