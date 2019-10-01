SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 218,614,644.21% 29.9% 24.8% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SEI Investments Company and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 1.87%. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 13 of the 12 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.