SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.34 N/A 3.07 19.44 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SEI Investments Company and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 3.74%. About 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.