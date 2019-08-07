SEI Investments Company (SEIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.34 N/A 3.07 19.44 BlackRock Inc. 446 5.01 N/A 26.30 17.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Inc. BlackRock Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. SEI Investments Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments Company’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BlackRock Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $506 average target price and a 17.57% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 84.9%. Insiders held 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats BlackRock Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.