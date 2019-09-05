Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Valuation Rose While American International Group Lowered Stake; Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Seacoast Bk Fla (SBCF) as Market Valuation Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 262,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 271,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 104,678 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla (SBCF) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 133,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 504,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 370,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 53,722 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade Desk (TTD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results April 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Announces Management Appointments Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc owns 71,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc stated it has 0.03% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 456,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Barr E S & Co reported 0.12% stake. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 50,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 70,408 shares stake. Ls Invest Lc owns 3,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heartland Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Parkside Finance Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 74,553 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 88,700 shares stake. Globeflex Capital LP owns 0.11% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 20,479 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has 2.23 million shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.85 million for 17.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 24,078 shares to 342,774 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 97,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI Names Mark White Managing Director, Senior Business Development Executive of SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting SEIC Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stifel Financial Inks Deal to Acquire B&F Capital Markets – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q1 Earnings as Costs Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.