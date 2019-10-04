SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparison side by side

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see SEI Investments Company and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 218,652,226.23% 29.9% 24.8% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.