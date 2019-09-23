SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.54 N/A 3.07 19.44 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. SEI Investments Company is presently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments Company’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

SEI Investments Company has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. SEI Investments Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year SEI Investments Company had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.