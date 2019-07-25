SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) Contrasting side by side

Both SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 53 5.61 N/A 3.00 17.07 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 highlights SEI Investments Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SEI Investments Company’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 15.51% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was less bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.