SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparing side by side

Since SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.47 N/A 3.07 19.44 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see SEI Investments Company and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. From a competition point of view, Medley Management Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year SEI Investments Company had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Medley Management Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.