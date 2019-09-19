SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparison side by side

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 55 5.61 N/A 3.07 19.44 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SEI Investments Company and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year SEI Investments Company was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.