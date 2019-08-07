SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Comparison side by side

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 53 5.29 N/A 3.07 19.44 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.33 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SEI Investments Company and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 29.96%. 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.